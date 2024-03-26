Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-1 – Rebecca W. Jensen and Anthony L. Tingle – “Ukraine: The Case for Urgency”

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    If the United States and its allies seek to deny Vladimir Putin an objective victory in the Russia-Ukraine War, they must commit to providing sufficient aid to the Ukrainian army soon because the window of opportunity to provide sufficient resources is narrow—and closing. This article argues that the West must articulate a reasonable strategy for Ukrainian victory now, as a failure in Ukraine will weaken relationships between the United States and Western European states and their global partners while emboldening state and non-state actors to threaten the rules-based international order.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/3/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: Ukraine, Russia, NATO, Europe, security force assistance

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 09:51
    Length: 00:10:23
    Artist Rebecca W. Jensen and Anthony L. Tingle
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-1 – Rebecca W. Jensen and Anthony L. Tingle – “Ukraine: The Case for Urgency”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Europe
    Russia
    Ukraine
    security force assistance

