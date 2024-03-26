Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-1 – Rebecca W. Jensen and Anthony L. Tingle – “Ukraine: The Case for Urgency”

If the United States and its allies seek to deny Vladimir Putin an objective victory in the Russia-Ukraine War, they must commit to providing sufficient aid to the Ukrainian army soon because the window of opportunity to provide sufficient resources is narrow—and closing. This article argues that the West must articulate a reasonable strategy for Ukrainian victory now, as a failure in Ukraine will weaken relationships between the United States and Western European states and their global partners while emboldening state and non-state actors to threaten the rules-based international order.
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/3/
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: Ukraine, Russia, NATO, Europe, security force assistance
