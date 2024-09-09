Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-18 – MG David C. Hill, Dr. David D. Dworak, and LTC Aaron Blair Wilcox – “The Forward Edge of the Fifth US Army War College”.mp3

In this episode, Major General David C. Hill, Dr. David D. Dworak, and Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Blair Wilcox discuss their article, “The Forward Edge of the Fifth US Army War College.” They address the evolution of the War College, focusing on curriculum adaptations in response to technological advancements and modern warfare challenges. They highlight the importance of personalized education and the value of multinational collaboration in fostering effective leadership and the necessity for continuous evolution in military education to prepare strategic leaders for future complexities. This episode sheds light on the transformative journey of the US Army War College and emphasizes the collaborative spirit necessary for effective leadership in a rapidly changing world.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss3/3/



E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: Joint Force, professional military education, information age, human-machine teaming, war gaming



Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Sep/09/2003540000/-1/-1/0/DP_HILL-DWORAK-WILCOX-TRANSCRIPT.PDF