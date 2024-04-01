Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-2 – David J. Katz – “Toward a Strategic Art for Sanctions”

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    New strategic art is required to maneuver political economies to meet the demands of future engagements and campaigns. Current discussions of the projection of political-economic power are typically abstract, high-level, and policy-focused or present singular tactical actions as strategic actions, creating a gap for campaign practitioners. This article addresses the gap by drawing on Joint Planning, Joint Publication 5-0, and Joint Campaigns and Operations, Joint Publication 3-0, to further develop the concept and methodologies first introduced in the author’s earlier article “Multidimensionality: Rethinking Power Projection for the 21st Century.”

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/4/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: sanctions, political-economic power, Russia, Ukraine, China

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:14
    Artist David J. Katz
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    China
    Russia
    Ukraine
    sanctions
    political-economic power

