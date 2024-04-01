Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-2 – David J. Katz – “Toward a Strategic Art for Sanctions”

New strategic art is required to maneuver political economies to meet the demands of future engagements and campaigns. Current discussions of the projection of political-economic power are typically abstract, high-level, and policy-focused or present singular tactical actions as strategic actions, creating a gap for campaign practitioners. This article addresses the gap by drawing on Joint Planning, Joint Publication 5-0, and Joint Campaigns and Operations, Joint Publication 3-0, to further develop the concept and methodologies first introduced in the author’s earlier article “Multidimensionality: Rethinking Power Projection for the 21st Century.”



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/4/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: sanctions, political-economic power, Russia, Ukraine, China