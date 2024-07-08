Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-12 – Dr. Zenel Garcia and Dr. Phillip Guerreiro – “What American Policymakers Misunderstand about the Belt and Road Initiative”

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    American accounts of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) contend that it is a coherent grand strategy that reflects Beijing’s geopolitical ambitions. These accounts ignore the BRI’s fragmented nature, whereby Chinese provinces have been pivotal actors in its development and implementation. Furthermore, these accounts disregard the agency of participant countries and their capacity to shape the BRI. This article illustrates this fragmentation and agency by studying the Yunnan province and its domestic and international neighbors. It contends that these dynamics indicate that the BRI lacks coherence and that Beijing’s capacity to extract geopolitical benefits will remain limited.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/4/

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: China, Belt and Road, fragmented authoritarianism, geopolitics

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/10/2003500541/-1/-1/0/5-12-GARCIA-GUERREIRO-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-12 – Dr. Zenel Garcia and Dr. Phillip Guerreiro – “What American Policymakers Misunderstand about the Belt and Road Initiative”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    China
    geopolitics
    Belt and Road
    fragmented authoritarianism

