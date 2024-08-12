Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-15 – Oleh Hukovskyy –“The Combat Path: Sustaining Mental Readiness in Ukrainian Soldiers”

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-15 – Oleh Hukovskyy –“The Combat Path: Sustaining Mental Readiness in Ukrainian Soldiers”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Oleh Hukovskyy, a Ukrainian military officer and psychiatrist, shares insights on the Russia-Ukraine War’s impact on soldiers’ mental health. He discusses the daily challenges faced by troops and highlights signs of post-combat stressors. Hukovskyy coauthored an article on stress management for soldiers that draws on Western principles and emphasizes on-site counseling and timely interventions. He introduces the concept of combat path debriefing, focusing on unit history to foster a warrior mindset. Hukovskyy advocates for sharing knowledge in the military community to enhance psychological training and stresses the importance of customization in debriefing processes.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/5/ E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: debriefing, resilience, combat stress, psychology, recovery

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Aug/15/2003526708/-1/-1/0/DP-5-15-HUKOVSKYY-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82043
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110509572.mp3
    Length: 00:09:58
    Artist Oleh Hukovskyy
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Track # 15
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-15 – Oleh Hukovskyy –“The Combat Path: Sustaining Mental Readiness in Ukrainian Soldiers”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat stress
    recovery
    psychology
    resilience
    debriefing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download