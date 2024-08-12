Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-15 – Oleh Hukovskyy –“The Combat Path: Sustaining Mental Readiness in Ukrainian Soldiers”

Oleh Hukovskyy, a Ukrainian military officer and psychiatrist, shares insights on the Russia-Ukraine War’s impact on soldiers’ mental health. He discusses the daily challenges faced by troops and highlights signs of post-combat stressors. Hukovskyy coauthored an article on stress management for soldiers that draws on Western principles and emphasizes on-site counseling and timely interventions. He introduces the concept of combat path debriefing, focusing on unit history to foster a warrior mindset. Hukovskyy advocates for sharing knowledge in the military community to enhance psychological training and stresses the importance of customization in debriefing processes.
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/5/ E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: debriefing, resilience, combat stress, psychology, recovery
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Aug/15/2003526708/-1/-1/0/DP-5-15-HUKOVSKYY-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
