Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-14 – COL Thomas W. Spahr – “Raven Sentry: Employing AI for Indications and Warnings in Afghanistan”

US Army Colonel Thomas W. Spahr discusses the development and implementation of the AI model, Raven Sentry, to predict attacks on Afghan centers using unclassified data sources. He highlights the need for innovative solutions in Afghanistan as coalition presence waned. The success of Raven Sentry emphasizes the importance of leadership, collaboration with the commercial sector, and utilizing unclassified information for predictive intelligence. This experience showcases the potential of AI as a tool to enhance decision-making processes in intelligence analysis, stressing the value of human expertise alongside technological advancements.
E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: artificial intelligence, Afghanistan, military intelligence, innovation, culture
Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/30/2003514388/-1/-1/0/DP-5-14-SPAHR-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
|07.29.2024
|07.30.2024 09:15
|Newscasts
|81746
|2407/DOD_110472587.mp3
|00:10:20
|COL Thomas W. Spahr
|Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
|14
|2024
|Podcast
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|0
|0
