    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-14 – COL Thomas W. Spahr – “Raven Sentry: Employing AI for Indications and Warnings in Afghanistan”

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    US Army Colonel Thomas W. Spahr discusses the development and implementation of the AI model, Raven Sentry, to predict attacks on Afghan centers using unclassified data sources. He highlights the need for innovative solutions in Afghanistan as coalition presence waned. The success of Raven Sentry emphasizes the importance of leadership, collaboration with the commercial sector, and utilizing unclassified information for predictive intelligence. This experience showcases the potential of AI as a tool to enhance decision-making processes in intelligence analysis, stressing the value of human expertise alongside technological advancements.

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: artificial intelligence, Afghanistan, military intelligence, innovation, culture

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jul/30/2003514388/-1/-1/0/DP-5-14-SPAHR-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-14 – COL Thomas W. Spahr – “Raven Sentry: Employing AI for Indications and Warnings in Afghanistan”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    culture
    military intelligence
    Afghanistan
    innovation
    artificial intelligence

