Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-16 – BG Leon L. Robert Jr., US Army (retired), and COL Carl J. Wojtaszek – “Closing the Gap: Officer Advanced Education STEM+M (Management)”

The Army has made insufficient progress in arming its officers with science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and management (STEM+M) knowledge. The contemporary battlefield is faster paced, technologically enabled, and data driven, requiring officers to possess more skills, knowledge, and experience. We examine the Army’s history with STEM education and show that, in terms of education, the current Army officer corps has fallen behind its requirements for technology-enabled forces and modern society. We conclude with recommendations on how the Army can close the STEM+M education gap through advances in higher education and adopting talent management practices.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/10/



E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: STEM+M, education, technology, human capital, higher education



Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Aug/28/2003534314/-1/-1/0/DP-16_ROBERT_WOJTASZEK_TRANSCRIPT.PDF