    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-16 – BG Leon L. Robert Jr., US Army (retired), and COL Carl J. Wojtaszek – “Closing the Gap: Officer Advanced Education STEM+M (Management)”

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The Army has made insufficient progress in arming its officers with science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and management (STEM+M) knowledge. The contemporary battlefield is faster paced, technologically enabled, and data driven, requiring officers to possess more skills, knowledge, and experience. We examine the Army’s history with STEM education and show that, in terms of education, the current Army officer corps has fallen behind its requirements for technology-enabled forces and modern society. We conclude with recommendations on how the Army can close the STEM+M education gap through advances in higher education and adopting talent management practices.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss2/10/

    E-mail usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: STEM+M, education, technology, human capital, higher education

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Aug/28/2003534314/-1/-1/0/DP-16_ROBERT_WOJTASZEK_TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82219
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110533323.mp3
    Length: 00:16:44
    Artist BG Leon L. Robert Jr., US Army (retired), and COL Carl J. Wojtaszek
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Track # 16
    Year 2024
    Genre Porcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-16 – BG Leon L. Robert Jr., US Army (retired), and COL Carl J. Wojtaszek – “Closing the Gap: Officer Advanced Education STEM+M (Management)”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

