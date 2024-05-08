Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-5 – Sheena Chestnut Greitens – China’s Use of Nontraditional Strategic Landpower in Asia

This article argues that the People’s Republic of China uses its police and internal security forces as a nontraditional means of projecting strategic Landpower in the Indo-Pacific and Central Asia. Instead of limiting analysis of China’s power projection to military forces, this article employs new data on Chinese police engagements abroad to fill a gap in our understanding of the operating environment in Asia. Policymakers will gain an understanding of how these activities enhance China’s presence, partnerships, and inf luence across the region to inform the development of recommendations for a more effective response.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/5/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: China, strategic Landpower, internal security, security force assistance, police