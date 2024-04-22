Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-3 – Jeffrey H. Michaels – Rethinking the Relevance of Self-Deterrence

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-3 – Jeffrey H. Michaels – Rethinking the Relevance of Self-Deterrence

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Self-deterrence is critically understudied in deterrence theory. Similarly, deterrence practitioners prefer to focus on adversaries’ threats rather than seeking to account for the full scope of fears influencing the decision calculus of policymakers. Through historical case studies, this article identifies where self-deterrence has occurred, highlights the benefits of incorporating the concept in future strategic planning and intelligence assessments, and recommends that policymakers, strategists, and analysts acknowledge self-deterrence as an important factor when preparing for future wars.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/9/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: deterrence, self-deterrence, chemical weapons, nuclear weapons, decision making

    Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/24/2003449054/-1/-1/0/DP-5-3-MICHAELS-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:10
    Artist Jeffrey H. Michaels
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Track # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    deterrence
    chemical weapons
    nuclear weapons
    decision making
    self-deterrence

