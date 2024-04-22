Self-deterrence is critically understudied in deterrence theory. Similarly, deterrence practitioners prefer to focus on adversaries’ threats rather than seeking to account for the full scope of fears influencing the decision calculus of policymakers. Through historical case studies, this article identifies where self-deterrence has occurred, highlights the benefits of incorporating the concept in future strategic planning and intelligence assessments, and recommends that policymakers, strategists, and analysts acknowledge self-deterrence as an important factor when preparing for future wars.
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/9/
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: deterrence, self-deterrence, chemical weapons, nuclear weapons, decision making
Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/24/2003449054/-1/-1/0/DP-5-3-MICHAELS-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-3 – Jeffrey H. Michaels – Rethinking the Relevance of Self-Deterrence, by Kristen Taylor
