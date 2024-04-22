Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-3 – Jeffrey H. Michaels – Rethinking the Relevance of Self-Deterrence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80097" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Self-deterrence is critically understudied in deterrence theory. Similarly, deterrence practitioners prefer to focus on adversaries’ threats rather than seeking to account for the full scope of fears influencing the decision calculus of policymakers. Through historical case studies, this article identifies where self-deterrence has occurred, highlights the benefits of incorporating the concept in future strategic planning and intelligence assessments, and recommends that policymakers, strategists, and analysts acknowledge self-deterrence as an important factor when preparing for future wars.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/9/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: deterrence, self-deterrence, chemical weapons, nuclear weapons, decision making



Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/24/2003449054/-1/-1/0/DP-5-3-MICHAELS-TRANSCRIPT.PDF