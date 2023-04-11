Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 6

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Audio by Larry Collette 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically speaking NIWC Atlantic is looking back at all of their accomplishes from 2022!

    As Alex and Chelsie discuss their very different personal goals for 2023, they reflect back on all of NIWC Atlantic’s wonderful accomplishments from 2022. From Mr. Reddy, our Executive Director and CAPT Nigro, our Commanding Officer touring overseas locations, to NIWC Atlantic receiving multiple science and engineering awards, there were lots to celebrate. We even hear previous clips from Hunter Smith, the ODM Lab Engineering Manager, and Dana Rushing, NIWC Atlantic’s Events Execution Lead, on two huge NIWC Atlantic accomplishments as well. The reflection of 2022 wraps up with hearing a clip from Mr. Reddy at the Charleston Defense Contractors Association Annual Defense Summit.

    Lastly, Alex and Chelsie dive into what is next to come for NIWC Atlantic in 2023, a technology tip, and holding each other accountable for their goals!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 6, by Larry Collette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

