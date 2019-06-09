Inside AFIMSC - Episode 12: Speaking with TSgt Juan Hernandez

The twelfth episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Anthony Bernardelli talking with TSgt Juan Hernandez about the Air Force's Alpha Warrior program and how it helps build ready and resilient Airmen across the service.
