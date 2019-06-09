(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 12: Speaking with TSgt Juan Hernandez

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 12: Speaking with TSgt Juan Hernandez

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2019

    Audio by Deborah Aragon and James Buehler

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The twelfth episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Anthony Bernardelli talking with TSgt Juan Hernandez about the Air Force's Alpha Warrior program and how it helps build ready and resilient Airmen across the service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2019
    Date Posted: 09.10.2019 12:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:14
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 12: Speaking with TSgt Juan Hernandez, by Deborah Aragon and James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Ready and Resilient
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Alpha Warrior
    AFprovesit
    Air Force Proves It

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 12: Speaking with TSgt Juan Hernandez