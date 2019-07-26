(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 11: Speaking with Col. Travis Harsha

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 11: Speaking with Col. Travis Harsha

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2019

    Audio by Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The eleventh episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Shannon Carabajal talking with Col. Travis Harsha about AFIMSC Detachments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2019
    Date Posted: 08.01.2019 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59096
    Filename: 1908/DOD_107076029.mp3
    Length: 00:07:51
    Artist Inside AFIMSC Host Shannon Carabajal featuring Col. Travis Harsha
    Composer AFIMSC Public Affairs
    Conductor James Truitt
    Album Inside AFIMSC
    Track # 11
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 11: Speaking with Col. Travis Harsha, by Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 1: Speaking with the AFIMSC Commander
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 2: Speaking with the AFICA Commander
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 3: Speaking with AFIMSC's Chief Innovation Officer
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 4: AFIMSC Commander delivers the keynote speech at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 5: Col Scott Matthews discusses the role of the Tyndall PMO
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 6: MSgt Shaun Ferguson discusses new M18 Modular Handgun System
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 7: CMSgt. Tiffany Griego, Force Development Manager for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 8: Speaking with Robert Jackson, AFIMSC Director of Personnel, on Strategic Human Capital Plan
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 9: Speaking with Col. Brent Hyden, Director of the Program Management Office at Tyndall AFB

    TAGS

    podcast
    Detachments
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Travis Harsha

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT