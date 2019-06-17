(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 9: Speaking with Col. Brent Hyden, Director of the Program Management Office at Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2019

    Audio by Veronica Kemeny 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Veronica Kemeny, AFIMSC Public Affairs, talking with the Tyndall AFB Program Management Office Director, Colonel Brent Hyden. He discusses his role as director of the PMO and the progress of the rebuild to date and future plans for Tyndall AFB, which was devastated by Hurricane Michael October 10, 2018.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2019
    Date Posted: 06.27.2019 13:46
    Category: Newscasts
