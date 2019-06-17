Inside AFIMSC - Episode 9: Speaking with Col. Brent Hyden, Director of the Program Management Office at Tyndall AFB

This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Veronica Kemeny, AFIMSC Public Affairs, talking with the Tyndall AFB Program Management Office Director, Colonel Brent Hyden. He discusses his role as director of the PMO and the progress of the rebuild to date and future plans for Tyndall AFB, which was devastated by Hurricane Michael October 10, 2018.