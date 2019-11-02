This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Veronica Kemeny talking with the Tyndall Air Force Base Program Management Office Director, Colonel Scott Matthews, about the role the PMO is playing in the redevelopment of the base after damage caused by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2019 17:00
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|56548
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106494229.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:03
|Artist
|Inside AFIMSC Host Veronica Kemeny featuring Col. Scott Matthews
|Composer
|AFIMSC Public Affairs
|Conductor
|Veronica Kemeny
|Album
|Inside AFIMSC
|Track #
|5
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Speeches
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 5: Col Scott Matthews discusses the role of the Tyndall PMO, by Veronica Kemeny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT