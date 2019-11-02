(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 5: Col Scott Matthews discusses the role of the Tyndall PMO

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 5: Col Scott Matthews discusses the role of the Tyndall PMO

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2019

    Audio by Veronica Kemeny 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Veronica Kemeny talking with the Tyndall Air Force Base Program Management Office Director, Colonel Scott Matthews, about the role the PMO is playing in the redevelopment of the base after damage caused by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2019
    Date Posted: 02.28.2019 17:00
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 56548
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106494229.mp3
    Length: 00:19:03
    Artist Inside AFIMSC Host Veronica Kemeny featuring Col. Scott Matthews
    Composer AFIMSC Public Affairs
    Conductor Veronica Kemeny
    Album Inside AFIMSC
    Track # 5
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Speeches
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 5: Col Scott Matthews discusses the role of the Tyndall PMO, by Veronica Kemeny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 1: Speaking with the AFIMSC Commander
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 2: Speaking with the AFICA Commander
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 3: Speaking with AFIMSC's Chief Innovation Officer
    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 4: AFIMSC Commander delivers the keynote speech at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    AFMC
    Program Management Office
    AFIMSC
    Hurricane Michael

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT