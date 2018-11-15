(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 2: Speaking with the AFICA Commander

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2018

    Audio by Deborah Aragon and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The second episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Deborah Aragon talking with the Air Force Installation and Contracting Agency Commander, Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino, about the unit’s operational acquisition mission, major program initiatives and how her Tyndall team is at the forefront of Hurricane Michael recovery efforts at the Florida base.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2018
    Podcast
    Wright-Patterson
    Air Force
    Ohio
    AFICA
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Air Force Installation Contracting Agency
    Inside AFIMSC

