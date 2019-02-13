(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 6: MSgt. Shaun Ferguson discusses new M18 Modular Handgun System

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2019

    Audio by Vicki Stein 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Vicki Stein talking with Air Force Security Forces Center MSgt. Shaun Ferguson about the new M18 Modular Handgun System.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2019
    Date Posted: 03.11.2019 15:28
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:08:00
    Artist Inside AFIMSC - Episode 6: MSgt. Shaun Fergusson discusses new M18 Modular Handgun System
    Album Inside AFIMSC
    Year 2019
    Genre Speech
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 6: MSgt. Shaun Ferguson discusses new M18 Modular Handgun System, by Vicki Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    Weapons
    M18
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Security Forces Center
    AFSFC
    Air Force Handgun

