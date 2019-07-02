Inside AFIMSC - Episode 4: AFIMSC Commander delivers the keynote speech at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop

"There's two big challenges about being visionary. The first challenge is having the foresight to look out in the future and predict," said Maj. Gen. Brad Spacy, AFIMSC commander. "The hardest challenge... is the second part about being visionary... and that's getting people to listen to you."



Maj. Gen. Spacy discussed the future of Air Force Installations in the 21st century at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop in San Antonio, Texas, February 7.