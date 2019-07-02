"There's two big challenges about being visionary. The first challenge is having the foresight to look out in the future and predict," said Maj. Gen. Brad Spacy, AFIMSC commander. "The hardest challenge... is the second part about being visionary... and that's getting people to listen to you."
Maj. Gen. Spacy discussed the future of Air Force Installations in the 21st century at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop in San Antonio, Texas, February 7.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2019 18:07
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|56282
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106433996.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:38
|Artist
|Featuring Maj. Gen. Brad Spacy
|Composer
|AFIMSC Public Affairs
|Conductor
|James Truitt
|Album
|Inside AFIMSC
|Track #
|04
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Speeches
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FRESNO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 4: AFIMSC Commander delivers the keynote speech at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT