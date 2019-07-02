(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 4: AFIMSC Commander delivers the keynote speech at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2019

    Audio by James Truitt 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    "There's two big challenges about being visionary. The first challenge is having the foresight to look out in the future and predict," said Maj. Gen. Brad Spacy, AFIMSC commander. "The hardest challenge... is the second part about being visionary... and that's getting people to listen to you."

    Maj. Gen. Spacy discussed the future of Air Force Installations in the 21st century at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop in San Antonio, Texas, February 7.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2019
    Date Posted: 02.07.2019
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:23:38
    Featuring Maj. Gen. Brad Spacy
    Composer AFIMSC Public Affairs
    Conductor James Truitt
    Album Inside AFIMSC
    Track # 04
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Speeches
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 4: AFIMSC Commander delivers the keynote speech at the 2019 SAME-IFMA Workshop, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Air Force
    San Antonio
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Inside AFIMSC

