Inside AFIMSC - Episode 7: CMSgt. Tiffany Griego, Force Development Manager for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center

This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Veronica Kemeny talking with Air Force Civil Engineer Center's newest Chief Master Sergeant Tiffany Griego and her role as Force Development Manager for enlisted Civil Engineers across the Air Force. She also discusses her recent promotion to Chief and how she went from an early career in Security Forces to developing Civil Engineers for AFCEC.