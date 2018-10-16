(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 1: Speaking with the AFIMSC Commander

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 1: Speaking with the AFIMSC Commander

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2018

    Audio by Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    The first episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Shannon Carabajal talking with AFIMSC commander Maj. Gen. Brad Spacy about the center's priorities, strategic plan and future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2018
    Date Posted: 10.18.2018 08:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 54227
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106129184.mp3
    Length: 00:09:16
    Artist Inside AFIMSC Host Shannon Carabajal featuring Maj. Gen. Brad Spacy
    Composer AFIMSC Public Affairs
    Conductor James Truitt
    Album Inside AFIMSC
    Track # 01
    Disc # 1
    Year 2018
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 108
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 1: Speaking with the AFIMSC Commander, by Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Texas
    Air Force
    San Antonio
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Inside AFIMSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT