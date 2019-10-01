Inside AFIMSC - Episode 3: Speaking with AFIMSC's Chief Innovation Officer

This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host James Truitt talking with the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Chief Innovation Officer, Marc Vandeveer, about the new Innovation Office and the Call for Innovation campaign which runs January 1 -31.



Ideas can be submitted at: https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/a/campaign-home/39