    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 3: Speaking with AFIMSC's Chief Innovation Officer

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 3: Speaking with AFIMSC's Chief Innovation Officer

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2019

    Audio by James Truitt 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host James Truitt talking with the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Chief Innovation Officer, Marc Vandeveer, about the new Innovation Office and the Call for Innovation campaign which runs January 1 -31.

    Ideas can be submitted at: https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/a/campaign-home/39

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2019
    Date Posted: 01.15.2019 13:22
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 55960
    Filename: 1901/DOD_106369216.mp3
    Length: 00:16:01
    Artist Inside AFIMSC Host James Truitt featuring Marc Vandeveer
    Composer AFIMSC Public Affairs
    Conductor James Truitt
    Album Inside AFIMSC
    Track # 03
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Recording
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    New AFIMSC office stresses ideas, innovation and implementation

    Podcast
    Air Force
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Innovation Office
    Inside AFIMSC
    Call for Innovation

