Inside AFIMSC - Episode 8: Speaking with Robert Jackson, AFIMSC Director of Personnel, on Strategic Human Capital Plan

This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Armando Perez talking with Robert Jackson, Director of Personnel for AFIMSC, whom discusses the new AFIMSC Strategic Human Capital Plan. He discusses the strategic direction of the plan and what it is designed to do in helping current and future AFIMSC team members grow to better support Installation and Mission Support Airmen.