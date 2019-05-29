(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inside AFIMSC - Episode 8: Speaking with Robert Jackson, AFIMSC Director of Personnel, on Strategic Human Capital Plan

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2019

    Audio by Armando Perez 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This episode of "Inside AFIMSC" features host Armando Perez talking with Robert Jackson, Director of Personnel for AFIMSC, whom discusses the new AFIMSC Strategic Human Capital Plan. He discusses the strategic direction of the plan and what it is designed to do in helping current and future AFIMSC team members grow to better support Installation and Mission Support Airmen.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2019
    Date Posted: 05.30.2019 00:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 58049
    Filename: 1905/DOD_106816137.mp3
    Length: 00:27:12
    Artist Inside AFIMSC - Episode 8: Speaking with Robert Jackson, AFIMSC Director of Personnel
    Composer AFIMSC Public Affairs
    Conductor Armando Perez
    Album Inside AFIMSC
    Track # 8
    Disc # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Books & Spoken
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC - Episode 8: Speaking with Robert Jackson, AFIMSC Director of Personnel, on Strategic Human Capital Plan, by Armando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Professional Development
    Personnel
    AFMC
    Human Capital
    AFIMSC

