ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

Photo By Shelton Keel | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, center, commander of Air Combat Command, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, center left, ACC command chief, ACC Commander’s Group members, 505th Command and Control Wing leadership, U.K, Royal Australian Air Force, and French Air and Space Force members, pose for a photo during the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. The ACC CG is comprised of esteemed community and business leaders who work with local and state officials and engage with congressional delegations to advance ACC and other Air Force interests. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel) see less | View Image Page

Recently, civic leaders from across the nation gathered at Hurlburt Field and Eglin Air Force Base for the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group Spring Conference, immersing themselves in the unique command mission sets of Florida’s Emerald Coast.

The two-day event provided these command-appointed civic leaders with an up-close look at how the ACC develops, tests, and employs combat power. The civic leaders experienced firsthand the highly specialized capabilities of the 505th Command and Control Wing at Hurlburt Field, which is responsible for advancing operational-level command and control. This was paired with a deep dive into the vital missions at Eglin AFB, home to the 53rd Wing, which leads operational test and evaluation of newly fielded capabilities, and the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which is charged with dominating the electromagnetic spectrum.

“These visits strengthen the trust and relationships that tie our Air Force to the communities we serve,” said Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of ACC. “And through that connection, our civic leaders gain a firsthand understanding of the environments our Airmen operate in and what they need to stay lethal, resilient, and ready.”

The ACC Commander’s Group comprises esteemed community and business leaders who work with local and state officials by engaging with congressional delegations to advance ACC and other Air Force interests. Conferences like this are designed to educate these command-appointed representatives on current military operations, readiness challenges, and modernization efforts, empowering them to effectively advocate on behalf of ACC’s people and priorities.

"Installations don’t succeed on their own, and neither does our modernization," Spain said. "When these leaders return home, they understand that true combat effectiveness requires more than just aircraft… it demands secure networks, spectrum dominance, and empowered Airmen. By carrying that message, they become our most credible advocates in ensuring we get better today and are more ready tomorrow."

Moving beyond standard briefings, the civic leaders participated in a uniquely immersive operational showcase, highlighting the crucial contributions each Wing plays in support of the ACC mission.

The conference began at Hurlburt Field with a massive Tactical Air Control Party equipment display, where the group interacted directly with the specialized gear used to call in air support. From there, they actively operated air warfare simulations and synthetic environment platforms before stepping into a mock Air Operations Center. Inside the simulated Combat Operations Division, the leaders experienced the intense pressure of C2 firsthand, navigating a complex personnel recovery mission under the threat of missile strikes.

Day two shifted to Eglin AFB, the civic leaders also got an up-close look at the F-15EX Eagle II, learning how its advanced electronic warfare systems and massive payload capacity deliver overwhelming lethal and non-lethal effects in any contested environment. The tour also showcased the ACC’s electromagnetic warfare enterprise, where leaders learned how programs like COMBAT SHIELD can ensure our forces maintain absolute dominance of the electromagnetic spectrum, giving warfighters the freedom to attack, maneuver, and defend in any battlespace.

The conference culminated back at Hurlburt Field with a capstone exercise that translated advanced C2 training across the strategic, operational, and tactical levels of war. This immersive finale provided the civic leaders with a profound understanding of how integrated C2 is the foundation for achieving absolute mission dominance.

"Even as a long-time supporter of Hurlburt and Eglin, this experience was a massive eye-opener," said Kathie Johnson, 505th CCW CG and Navy Federal Credit Union/Mary Esther branch manager. "You think you understand airpower because you see the jets on the flight line, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Watching the C2 demonstrations and learning how our forces dominate the electromagnetic spectrum was truly mind-blowing. It reinforced my personal commitment to advocate fiercely for our Airmen, because the advanced tactics and technology they are perfecting right here are what will keep our nation safe tomorrow."

These direct interactions and immersive demonstrations provided the civic leaders with tangible context for COMACC’s mission focus areas. By demonstrating these capabilities, the event solidified national community relations and equipped the 26 members of the Commander’s Group to continue championing Air Force priorities nationwide.

“The Emerald Coast offers a concentration of airpower expertise that is unmatched anywhere else in the Air Force,” said Col. Ryan Hayde, commander of the 505th CCW. “Hosting the ACC Commander’s Group allowed us to showcase the distinct, critical missions of the 505th CCW, the 53rd Wing, and the 350th SWW.Our civic leaders learned that true airpower lethality comes from mastering both the seen and the unseen elements of combat.They now have a front-row seat to the many facets of how we build the future force.”