Members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group participate in Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, a team-based tabletop wargame, during a hands-on mission showcase at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. Guided by 705th Training Squadron instructors, the wargame provided the civic leaders with hands-on experience in managing logistics, strategy, and rapid deployment in a contested Western Pacific scenario, demonstrating how the Air Force trains multi-capable Airmen to generate combat power. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects and due to security reason security badges were blurred.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9665010
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-PO220-1009
|Resolution:
|1866x1246
|Size:
|694.18 KB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.