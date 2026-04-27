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    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18]

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    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group participate in Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, a team-based tabletop wargame, during a hands-on mission showcase at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. Guided by 705th Training Squadron instructors, the wargame provided the civic leaders with hands-on experience in managing logistics, strategy, and rapid deployment in a contested Western Pacific scenario, demonstrating how the Air Force trains multi-capable Airmen to generate combat power. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects and due to security reason security badges were blurred.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9665010
    VIRIN: 260415-F-PO220-1009
    Resolution: 1866x1246
    Size: 694.18 KB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    COMACC speaks to civic leaders
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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    COMACC
    505th Command and Control Wing
    operational and tactical command and control
    Civic Leaders Tour
    Hurlburt Field
    ACC Commander's Group Spring Conference

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