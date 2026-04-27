ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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Members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group participate in Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, a team-based tabletop wargame, during a hands-on mission showcase at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. Guided by 705th Training Squadron instructors, the wargame provided the civic leaders with hands-on experience in managing logistics, strategy, and rapid deployment in a contested Western Pacific scenario, demonstrating how the Air Force trains multi-capable Airmen to generate combat power. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects and due to security reason security badges were blurred.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)