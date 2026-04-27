ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, center, commander of Air Combat Command, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, center left, ACC command chief, ACC Commander’s Group members, 505th Command and Control Wing leadership, U.K, Royal Australian Air Force, and French Air and Space Force members, pose for a photo during the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. The ACC CG is comprised of esteemed community and business leaders who work with local and state officials and engage with congressional delegations to advance ACC and other Air Force interests. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)