Air Combat Command Commander’s Group members Henry Smith, representing Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, and Kathie Johnson, representing the 505th Command and Control Wing, receive instruction from Alan Tuttle, left, the Combat Operations Division lead instructor, during a dynamic command and control demonstration as part of the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 14, 2026. Operating within a simulated COD, the civic leaders experienced firsthand how rapid, effective command and control is the foundation for achieving absolute mission dominance in a complex battlespace. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9665004
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-PO220-1030
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.