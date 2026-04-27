ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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Air Combat Command Commander’s Group members Henry Smith, representing Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, and Kathie Johnson, representing the 505th Command and Control Wing, receive instruction from Alan Tuttle, left, the Combat Operations Division lead instructor, during a dynamic command and control demonstration as part of the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 14, 2026. Operating within a simulated COD, the civic leaders experienced firsthand how rapid, effective command and control is the foundation for achieving absolute mission dominance in a complex battlespace. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)