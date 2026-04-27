ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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Members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group participate in Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, a team-based tabletop wargame, during a hands-on mission showcase at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. Guided by 705th Training Squadron instructors, the civic leaders learned how to manage personnel, resources, and airfield operations in a simulated, contested Western Pacific environment, gaining a deeper understanding of the logistics required to sustain airpower. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects and due to security reason security badges were blurred.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)