Members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group participate in Kingfish Agile Combat Employment, a team-based tabletop wargame, during a hands-on mission showcase at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. Guided by 705th Training Squadron instructors, the civic leaders learned how to manage personnel, resources, and airfield operations in a simulated, contested Western Pacific environment, gaining a deeper understanding of the logistics required to sustain airpower. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects and due to security reason security badges were blurred.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9665006
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-PO220-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|727.78 KB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.