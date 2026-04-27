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    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 10 of 18]

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    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Christopher Grooves, left, an instructor with the 505th Training Squadron, requests clearance from Air Combat Command Commander’s Group members to launch a rescue mission for a downed pilot during a high-stakes personnel recovery mock scenario at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 14, 2026. As part of the ACC CG Spring Conference, the hands-on demonstration placed the civic leaders in the role of senior decision-makers inside a simulated Combat Operations Division, forcing them to weigh the risks of an operation while navigating the threat of simulated missile strikes. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9664996
    VIRIN: 260414-F-PO220-1022
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower
    ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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    COMACC
    505th Command and Control Wing
    operational and tactical command and control
    Civic Leaders Tour
    Hurlburt Field
    ACC Commander's Group Spring Conference

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