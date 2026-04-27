ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

Christopher Grooves, left, an instructor with the 505th Training Squadron, requests clearance from Air Combat Command Commander’s Group members to launch a rescue mission for a downed pilot during a high-stakes personnel recovery mock scenario at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 14, 2026. As part of the ACC CG Spring Conference, the hands-on demonstration placed the civic leaders in the role of senior decision-makers inside a simulated Combat Operations Division, forcing them to weigh the risks of an operation while navigating the threat of simulated missile strikes. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9664996
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-PO220-1022
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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