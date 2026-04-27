Christopher Grooves, left, an instructor with the 505th Training Squadron, guides Air Combat Command civic leaders through a high-stakes personnel recovery scenario inside a mock Air Operations Center during the ACC Commander’s Group Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Apr. 14, 2026. Operating within a simulated Combat Operations Division, the civic leaders experienced the intense pressure of command and control firsthand as they navigated a complex personnel recovery mission under the threat of simulated missile strikes. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9664999
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-PO220-1026
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.