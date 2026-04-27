ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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Meggan Carter, an instructor with the 505th Training Squadron, leads members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group through a hands-on demonstration inside a mock Air Operations Center during the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 14, 2026. Inside a Combat Operations Division, the leaders engaged in a hands-on scenario, making rapid command and control decisions while navigating the threat of simulated missile strikes during the ACC Commander’s Group Spring Conference. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)