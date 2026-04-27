ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower

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Anthony Owens, left, an instructor with the 505th Training Squadron, leads members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group through a hands-on demonstration inside a mock Air Operations Center during the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 14, 2026. Operating within a Combat Operations Division, the civic leaders experienced the intense pressure of command and control, gaining a deeper understanding of the complex decision-making required to generate and maintain air and space superiority. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)