Anthony Owens, left, an instructor with the 505th Training Squadron, leads members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group through a hands-on demonstration inside a mock Air Operations Center during the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 14, 2026. Operating within a Combat Operations Division, the civic leaders experienced the intense pressure of command and control, gaining a deeper understanding of the complex decision-making required to generate and maintain air and space superiority. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9665003
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-PO220-1029
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.