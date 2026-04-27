U.S. Air Force Capt. Philip Drum, an instructor for the 705th Training Squadron, guides members of the Air Combat Command Commander’s Group through a hands on advanced command and control capstone exercise during the ACC CG Spring Conference at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 15, 2026. This capstone exercise demonstrated to the civic leaders how translating C2 training across the strategic, operational, and tactical levels of war is the key to achieving absolute mission dominance. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9665008
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-PO220-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|761.12 KB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Civic Leaders Immerse in Emerald Coast Airpower [Image 18 of 18], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.