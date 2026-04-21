Photo By Spc. Emmanuel Gibson | U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Emmanuel Gibson | U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, unveil a statue of Sgt. Stubby during a ceremony at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. The unveiling marked the 100th anniversary of the death of Stubby, a stray dog adopted by Cpl. J. Robert Conroy in 1917 who went on to serve with the 102nd Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson) see less | View Image Page

Connecticut State Library Unveils New Sgt. Stubby Statue Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Connecticut State Library unveiled a brand-new statue of famous World War I canine Sgt. Stubby during a ceremony at the Library April 20, 2026.



Stubby, who was adopted by Cpl. J. Robert Conroy of the Connecticut National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 102nd Infantry Regiment after the Boston Terrier mutt wondered onto the unit’s training grounds at Yale Field (and was smuggled to France), is widely considered the first-ever U.S. Military working dog—and the most decorated.



“Sergeant Stubby probably never understood the details or purposes of World War I, the great ideals and visions of the political leaders,” said Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal. “What he understood was loyalty to his buddies, which is what motivates a lot of our human heroes.”



The timing of this unveiling was significant in a couple of different ways. Earlier this month, on April 4th, marked the 100th anniversary of Stubby’s death. April 20th is also the anniversary of the Battle of Seicheprey, the United States first major military conflict during The Great War, in which the less experienced 102nd pushed back a larger, more seasoned German military.



“What we’re really celebrating today is another example, especially in the year of the [United States’ 250th anniversary], of Connecticut’s contribution to our great nation,” said Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard, who also shouted out the 1-102nd, which is still an active unit and once again overseas fighting for our country.



But Stubby was more than just a mascot and friend of the 102nd; he was an integral part of the team. His acute olfactory senses could sense incoming gas attacks before any of the human members of the 102nd, allowing him to alert his comrades about the incoming dangers. And if that wasn’t enough to prove how good of a boy he was, Stubby is also credited with capturing at least one German soldier during the war by … biting his bum.

Stubby survived the war, despite being hospitalized after being caught in gas attacks and being injured by shrapnel from a grenade.



“Sgt. Stubby was loyal as the day is long,” Blumenthal said. “He came back after recovering from his wounds to the front lines and participated in battle after battle after battle, saving his fellow Army soldiers from the gas and the attacks that awaited them.”



Following the war, Stubby was a celebrity. He led parades, appeared at war bond rallies, and event met with Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding, and Calvin Coolidge. But his connection to the military never faded. He reportedly had visits with wounded soldiers and helped ease family members into difficult conversations to understand what their loved ones experienced during the war overseas.



Also in attendance at Monday’s event was Curtis Deane, Conroy’s grandson, who shared stories about his experience with his grandfather and his love for Stubby.



“I was always told by my father and grandfather that we were raised by dogs,” said Deane. “I learned that being raised by dogs meant learning the meaning of unconditional love, being both trustworthy and faithful, and living with dignity and without hesitation or regret, and caring for others who are less fortunate or in need.”



Conroy’s love for Stubby was eternal. According to Deane, Stubby passed away in his grandfather’s arms and he never adopted another dog for the rest of his life.



“There's an old expression, speak the name of the dead and they shall remain alive,” said Deane. “That's what I'm doing on behalf of my grandfather and Stubby.”



And this new statue will also help keep Stubby’s memory alive, but like most heroes, the little four-legged pup’s legacy is cemented in the groundwork he laid for future generations. Because of Stubby, and other war dogs like him, canines play a vital role in the modern military. In fact, Connecticut is home to the 928th Military Working Dog Detachment, the only military working dog unit in the reserve components of the U.S. military.