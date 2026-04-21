(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    HARTFORD, Conn. -- Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Fredricks, the State Command Senior Enlisted Leader(left) and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Stephanie Richard, the Command Chief Warrant Officer pose with a mascot of Sgt. Stubby following the unveiling of a statue honoring the World War I veteran at the Museum of Connecticut History, April 20, 2026. The event at the Hartford museum, held on the 100th anniversary of Stubby’s death, highlights his status as the first and most decorated U.S. military working dog.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:54
    Photo ID: 9634542
    VIRIN: 260420-A-KD507-5441
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard
    Sgt. Stubby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery