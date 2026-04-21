New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage

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HARTFORD, Conn. -- Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Fredricks, the State Command Senior Enlisted Leader(left) and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Stephanie Richard, the Command Chief Warrant Officer pose with a mascot of Sgt. Stubby following the unveiling of a statue honoring the World War I veteran at the Museum of Connecticut History, April 20, 2026. The event at the Hartford museum, held on the 100th anniversary of Stubby’s death, highlights his status as the first and most decorated U.S. military working dog.