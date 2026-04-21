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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 9 of 9]

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, speaks during the unveiling of a statue honoring Sgt. Stubby, a World War I canine hero, at the Museum of Connecticut History in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. The ceremony marked the 100th anniversary of Stubby's death and recognized Connecticut's first military working dog, widely considered one of the most decorated dogs in U.S. military history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:54
    Photo ID: 9634557
    VIRIN: 260420-A-KD507-9269
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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