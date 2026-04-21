New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, speaks during the unveiling of a statue honoring Sgt. Stubby, a World War I canine hero, at the Museum of Connecticut History in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. The ceremony marked the 100th anniversary of Stubby's death and recognized Connecticut's first military working dog, widely considered one of the most decorated dogs in U.S. military history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)