New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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HARTFORD, Conn. – A military working dog with the Connecticut National Guard’s 928th Military Working Dog Detachment looks up at its handler during the unveiling of the new Sgt. Stubby statue at the Museum of Connecticut History, April 20, 2026. Stubby, a stray from New Haven who became the first and most decorated U.S. military working dog during World War I, saved lives by detecting gas attacks and locating wounded soldiers. Today military working dogs continue his mission by completing the same lifesaving tasks.