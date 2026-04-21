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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 5 of 9]

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Curt Deane, grandson of Cpl. J. Robert Conroy, speaks during the unveiling of a statue honoring Sgt. Stubby at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. Conroy befriended Stubby in 1917 while training with the 102nd Infantry Regiment of the Connecticut National Guard, and the two served together through 17 engagements during World War I.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:54
    Photo ID: 9634559
    VIRIN: 260420-A-KD507-5692
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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    Connecticut National Guard
    Sgt. Stubby

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