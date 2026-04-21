New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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Curt Deane, grandson of Cpl. J. Robert Conroy, speaks during the unveiling of a statue honoring Sgt. Stubby at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. Conroy befriended Stubby in 1917 while training with the 102nd Infantry Regiment of the Connecticut National Guard, and the two served together through 17 engagements during World War I.