New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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HARTFORD, Conn. – Local veterans and community leaders pose beside a newly unveiled statue of Sgt. Stubby at the Museum of Connecticut History in Hartford, April 20, 2026. Stubby, a stray from New Haven who became the first and most decorated U.S. military working dog during World War I, saved lives by detecting gas attacks and locating wounded soldiers.