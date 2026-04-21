New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

HARTFORD, Conn. – Local veterans and community leaders pose beside a newly unveiled statue of Sgt. Stubby at the Museum of Connecticut History in Hartford, April 20, 2026. Stubby, a stray from New Haven who became the first and most decorated U.S. military working dog during World War I, saved lives by detecting gas attacks and locating wounded soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9634537
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-KD507-1186
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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