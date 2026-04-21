New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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HARTFORD, Conn. – Senator Richard Blumenthal displays a Congressional Record entry commemorating the 100th anniversary of Sgt. Stubby’s death during a ceremony at the Museum of Connecticut History, Hartford, April 20, 2026. The record highlights Stubby’s service as the first and most decorated military working dog and notes that he was rescued in New Haven and smuggled to France by members of the 102nd Infantry Regiment. The event pays tribute to the dog who alerted troops to gas attacks, found the wounded and even helped capture a German soldier.