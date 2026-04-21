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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 6 of 9]

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Community Members, veterans and Connecticut National Guard Soldiers gather during a ceremony honoring Sgt. Stubby, the first and most decorated canine in U.S. military history, at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. The event, held on the 100th anniversary of Stubby's death, marked the unveiling of a new statue recognizing the stray dog who served alongside the 102nd Infantry Regiment through 17 engagements in World War I. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:54
    Photo ID: 9634563
    VIRIN: 260420-A-KD507-6053
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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