Community Members, veterans and Connecticut National Guard Soldiers gather during a ceremony honoring Sgt. Stubby, the first and most decorated canine in U.S. military history, at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. The event, held on the 100th anniversary of Stubby's death, marked the unveiling of a new statue recognizing the stray dog who served alongside the 102nd Infantry Regiment through 17 engagements in World War I. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9634563
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-KD507-6053
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.