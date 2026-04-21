New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, unveil a statue of Sgt. Stubby during a ceremony at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. The unveiling marked the 100th anniversary of the death of Stubby, a stray dog adopted by Cpl. J. Robert Conroy in 1917 who went on to serve with the 102nd Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)