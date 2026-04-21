U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, unveil a statue of Sgt. Stubby during a ceremony at the Connecticut State Library in Hartford, Connecticut, April 20, 2026. The unveiling marked the 100th anniversary of the death of Stubby, a stray dog adopted by Cpl. J. Robert Conroy in 1917 who went on to serve with the 102nd Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:54
|Photo ID:
|9634569
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-KD507-7988
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.