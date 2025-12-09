F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability

Photo By Senior Airman Vaughn Weber | U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members pose...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Vaughn Weber | U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, after performing a cross-servicing weapons load demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, Allies are increasingly prioritizing shared logistics, maintenance, and sustainment frameworks, efforts that enable NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber) see less | View Image Page

Allied Air Chiefs observed a major leap forward in European airpower cooperation as Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force weapons specialists successfully conducted a cross-servicing weapons load on a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 48th Fighter Wing stationed at RAF Lakenheath, England, during the European Air Chiefs Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025.



The event marked the first international weapons cross loading event, which is part of a broader F-35 cross-servicing effort designed to strengthen interoperability, expand distributed combat support options across Europe, and demonstrate the alliance’s ability to sustain fifth-generation operations from any partnered location.



This phase builds on previous cross servicing events, such as Atlantic Trident 25 that proved allied teams can safely refuel each other’s aircraft using shared procedures, equipment, and technical standards.



The weapons load event served as a tangible example of how European air forces are moving from conceptual interoperability to practical, repeatable capability. The success of both previous cross-servicing events and this weapons loading provides a blueprint for future cross-servicing initiatives across the continent.



“It’s very important that for the upcoming sizes of the F-35 fleet in Europe, that all the individual nations can be very flexible and work together,” said Belgium Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Goossens, European Air Group deputy director. “As more European nations adopt fifth generation platforms it is very important that even though we operate the same systems and our people go through the same training, that we do on a day-to-day basis, we can continue to align each other’s procedures.”



During the demonstration, Dutch weapons load crews conducted a full certification-standard sequence, loading U.S. munitions onto an aircraft maintained by the Liberty Wing. The effort tested shared technical data, safety procedures, equipment compatibility, and crew-to-crew communication between two nations that operate the same fifth-generation platform.



Cross-servicing is a long-standing NATO concept that allows one nation’s aircraft to be serviced—refueled, rearmed, or maintained—by another nation’s forces. For the F-35, this capability is especially critical: the aircraft is operated by more than a dozen U.S. and allied partners across Europe, many of whom rely on the ability to disperse and sustain operations rapidly in contingency scenarios.



By demonstrating weapons and crew interoperability, U.S. and Dutch teams showed how F-35 units can operate from dispersed locations without needing full U.S. logistics packages on the ground, an essential component of Agile Combat Employment concepts and collective defense planning.



“The F-35 cross-servicing weapons load demonstrates the power of collaboration,” said Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force 1st Lt. Jarno Rutten, Air Combat Command weapons officer. “We've learned valuable lessons working with other nations, which will benefit all of us moving forward. This collaborative approach represents the future.”





Unlike traditional exercises, the demonstration took place directly in front of dozens of Allied leaders attending a European Air Chiefs meeting, giving senior decision-makers an up-close look at how maintainers are breaking down barriers to shared F-35 sustainment.



Over the past year, U.S. and Dutch maintainers conducted multiple bilateral training exchanges focused on technical manuals, safety procedures, and tool crosswalks. The weapons load demo is the culmination of those efforts, proving that the two nations can operate from a common sustainment framework.



This demonstration also aligns with ongoing NATO initiatives to strengthen the defense industrial base, harmonize maintenance procedures, and create scalable logistics solutions that allow partners to surge combat power quickly and collectively.



“At the end of the day, we are demonstrating the interoperability to make sure that our F-35s can land at other nations’ F-35 bases,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Sepassi, 48th Maintenance Group deputy commander. “The goal is to make sure that we provide this deterrence by showing that the U.S. and other Allied nations can work simultaneously and together.”



As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, allies are increasingly prioritizing shared logistics, maintenance, and sustainment frameworks, efforts that enable NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force.