U.S. Air Force Airmen and Dutch service members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during a visit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, allies are increasingly prioritizing shared logistics, maintenance, and sustainment frameworks, efforts that enable NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9438747
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-BS488-1177
|Resolution:
|4412x2939
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability
No keywords found.