Brendan Andrus, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, Fifth Generation Integration branch chief, speaks with members of the European Air Chiefs in front of a U.S. Air Force F- 35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, prior to a cross-servicing weapons load demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. During the demonstration, Dutch weapons load crews conducted a full certification-standard sequence, loading U.S. munitions onto an aircraft maintained by the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9438750
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-BS488-1160
|Resolution:
|4127x2749
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability
No keywords found.