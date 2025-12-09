F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brendan Andrus, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, Fifth Generation Integration branch chief, speaks with members of the European Air Chiefs in front of a U.S. Air Force F- 35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, prior to a cross-servicing weapons load demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. During the demonstration, Dutch weapons load crews conducted a full certification-standard sequence, loading U.S. munitions onto an aircraft maintained by the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)