    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 3 of 6]

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

    GERMANY

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Brendan Andrus, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, Fifth Generation Integration branch chief, speaks with members of the European Air Chiefs in front of a U.S. Air Force F- 35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, prior to a cross-servicing weapons load demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. During the demonstration, Dutch weapons load crews conducted a full certification-standard sequence, loading U.S. munitions onto an aircraft maintained by the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability

