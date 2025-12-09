F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members perform a cross-servicing weapons load for the first time on a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. The event marked phase two of a broader F-35 cross-servicing effort designed to strengthen interoperability, expand distributed combat support options across Europe and demonstrate the alliance’s ability to sustain fifth-generation operations from any partnered location. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)