F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members perform a cross-servicing weapons load for the first time on a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. The event marked phase two of a broader F-35 cross-servicing effort designed to strengthen interoperability, expand distributed combat support options across Europe and demonstrate the alliance’s ability to sustain fifth-generation operations from any partnered location. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|12.04.2025
|12.12.2025 07:28
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability
