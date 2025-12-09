Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members perform a cross-servicing weapons load for the first time on a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. The event marked phase two of a broader F-35 cross-servicing effort designed to strengthen interoperability, expand distributed combat support options across Europe and demonstrate the alliance’s ability to sustain fifth-generation operations from any partnered location. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989946
    VIRIN: 251205-F-VY348-9825
    Filename: DOD_111434845
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    b-roll
    F-35A Lighning II
    Ramstein AB
    F-35 weapons cross loading

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download