F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success A-Roll

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Sepassi, 48th Maintenance Group deputy commander, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force 1st Lt. John Rutten, Air Combat and Command weapons officer, and Belgian Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Goossens, European Air Group deputy director, give interviews during the F-35A Lightning II aircraft cross-servicing demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, Allies increasingly prioritize shared logistics, maintenance and sustainment frameworks, enabling NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)