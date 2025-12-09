Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success A-Roll

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Sepassi, 48th Maintenance Group deputy commander, Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force 1st Lt. John Rutten, Air Combat and Command weapons officer, and Belgian Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Goossens, European Air Group deputy director, give interviews during the F-35A Lightning II aircraft cross-servicing demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, Allies increasingly prioritize shared logistics, maintenance and sustainment frameworks, enabling NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 07:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 989945
    VIRIN: 251205-F-VY348-7406
    Filename: DOD_111434842
    Length: 00:11:39
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability

    TAGS

    F-35A Lighning II
    NATO
    Ramstein AB
    F-35 weapons cross loading

