F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, after performing a cross-servicing weapons load demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, Allies are increasingly prioritizing shared logistics, maintenance, and sustainment frameworks, efforts that enable NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)