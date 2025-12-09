U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, after performing a cross-servicing weapons load demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, Allies are increasingly prioritizing shared logistics, maintenance, and sustainment frameworks, efforts that enable NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9438753
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-BS488-1095
|Resolution:
|4223x2813
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability
