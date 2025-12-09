Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

    GERMANY

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, after performing a cross-servicing weapons load demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. As the F-35 fleet continues to grow in Europe, Allies are increasingly prioritizing shared logistics, maintenance, and sustainment frameworks, efforts that enable NATO air forces to respond as a unified and flexible force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 07:35
    Photo ID: 9438753
    VIRIN: 251205-F-BS488-1095
    Resolution: 4223x2813
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dutch
    F-35
    Cross-Service
    Germany
    Air Force
    Ramstein AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download