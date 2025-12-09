Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 4 of 6]

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

    GERMANY

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Crewmembers from the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force execute a cross-service weapons load demonstration on a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, as a portion of the European Air Chiefs Meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. This demonstration also aligns with ongoing NATO initiatives to strengthen the defense industrial base, harmonize maintenance procedures, and create scalable logistics solutions that allow partners to surge combat power quickly and collectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 07:35
    This work, F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability

    Dutch
    F-35
    Cross-Service
    Germany
    Air Force
    Ramstein AB

