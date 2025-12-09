F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers from the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force execute a cross-service weapons load demonstration on a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing located at RAF Lakenheath, England, as a portion of the European Air Chiefs Meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. This demonstration also aligns with ongoing NATO initiatives to strengthen the defense industrial base, harmonize maintenance procedures, and create scalable logistics solutions that allow partners to surge combat power quickly and collectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)