F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

Dutch service members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during a visit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. Over the past year, U.S. and Dutch maintainers conducted multiple bilateral training exchanges focused on technical manuals, safety procedures, and tool crosswalks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|12.05.2025
|12.12.2025 07:35
|9438749
|251205-F-BS488-1168
|4352x2899
|7.49 MB
|DE
|5
|0
F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability
