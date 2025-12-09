Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

    GERMANY

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Dutch service members pose for a group photo in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during a visit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. Over the past year, U.S. and Dutch maintainers conducted multiple bilateral training exchanges focused on technical manuals, safety procedures, and tool crosswalks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 07:35
    Photo ID: 9438749
    VIRIN: 251205-F-BS488-1168
    Resolution: 4352x2899
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success
    F-35 Cross-Servicing Demo: Great Success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-35 cross-servicing demo showcases Allied interoperability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dutch
    F-35
    Cross-Service
    Germany
    Air Force
    Ramstein AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download